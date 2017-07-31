Chris Brown Has a Big Problem With These Recent Remarks by Donald Trump

Not that it should be much of a surprise, but Donald Trump most recently made headlines for his controversial comments about, essentially, racial profiling and policing “thugs.” And while most people were fairly upset with his speech, Chris Brown was not having it one bit. The R&B crooner quickly took to Instagram on July 29 to blast Trump for perpetuating discrimination against Black men.



Brown posted the initial video clip of Trump speaking during a conference with New York law enforcement officers. “When you see these thugs thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. You see them thrown in, rough. I said, 'Please don’t be too nice,'" Trump said. "Like when you guys put those guys in the car and you are protecting their head. The way you put their hand. Like don’t hit their head and they just killed somebody. I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK?'"

Clearly alarmed by his comments, CB called out 45’s rhetoric that incites violence. "WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F*CK?????!," he wrote on the caption. "HE GIVING POLICE MORE RIGHT TO F*CK UP YOUNG BLACK MEN!! SH*T IS CRAZZY!!! this is not how u make peace or any kind of help. Please wake up people!"

Despite Trump’s call for heavy policing, New York City Commissioner James P. O’Neil released a statement suggesting excessive force is "irresponsible." "To suggest that police officers apply any standard in the use of force other than what is reasonable and necessary is irresponsible, unprofessional and sends the wrong message to law enforcement as well as the public," the statement reads.

