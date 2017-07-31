LOL: Watch J. Cole's Fans Protest to Get Him Into the Club

That might be the only way to explain why fans had to rally beside him on Saturday night (July 29) for his entry into a Toronto nightclub, which he reportedly was denied entry into.

Before the release of his double-platinum-crowned 4 Your Eyez Only album, its accompanying documentary and the 57-stop tour, you were lucky to even catch a tweet from J. Cole amid his painstakingly low profile.

In a video making its rounds on social media, Cole stands among excited, but persistent, fans as he chants along with them and snaps a few photos. He begins a protest fist pump after pointing to a man in the front who, presumably, won’t let him into the club. A club staff member approaches later, and the “Deja Vu” artist is being escorted to the doors of the venue for entry, to which he hilariously turns around to thank fans in a victory cheer.

Cole, you gotta get out more.

Watch it all go down in the video below.