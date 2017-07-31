Somehow, Jay-Z's 'Story of O.J.' Landed in a Praise and Worship Church Service

Arriving onto the ears of the younger rap generation and even moving concert seats for Hov’s forthcoming tour, the opus has a pair of praise and worship dancers moving to its second track smack dab in the middle of a church service.

Jay-Z’s latest platinum studio victory, 4:44 , has been highly influential far beyond our headphones (and money phones , too).

In a video captured by what appears to be an onlooking churchgoer, a trio of young girls are seen dancing to “The Story Of O.J.” in camouflage-print tops with a stash of cash tucked into their back pockets.

The moment of truth in their lyrical dancing approaches when they toss away the cash to one of the song’s most poignant lines: “You know what’s more important than spending money in the strip club? Credit.” Reasonably, one of the members looks a bit confused as the “n***a”-ridden lyrics play out in front of the intimately sized congregation. The girls still managed to keep it age-appropriate, though.

Watch the ladies take ‘em to church with a dance rendition of “The Story Of O.J.” below.