Vic Mensa on R. Kelly: 'He Needs to Be Locked Away Forever'

However, don’t expect a thumbs up from the 24-year-old when it comes to even the biggest Hollywood names like R. Kelly — who is currently battling sex cult allegations — fellow Chi-town native or not.

Roc Nation’s rap rebel with many causes Vic Mensa is always here for the elevation and steadfast support of his fellow musicians, like Justin Bieber , who just canceled the remainder of his Purpose Tour that Vic was supposed to open for.

When TMZ recently caught up with The Autobiography rap artist, he shared sharp criticism for the R&B idol in the quickest six seconds we’ve ever seen. It didn’t take anything but a mention of the Trapped in the Closet crooner’s name from the reporter before Vic flipped off a verbal middle finger for him and his suggestion for the rest of R. Kelly’s career.

“F**k R. Kelly, R. Kelly is a scumbag and a very dirty man,” Vic asserted. “He needs to be locked away forever.”

The harsh feelings toward Kelly followed after his adamant support for Bieber. Several different reports cited spiritual rehabilitation as the reason for the pop singer’s tour cancellation of up to 14 shows. After Bieber himself shut down the claims, Vic empathized with the exhaustion and physical toll such heavy touring can have on artists (who are humans as well, by the way, he added).

“I’ve been there before,” he said. “In a place where everybody’s telling me I should go to this place, and I already booked it. And I just can’t do it. I’ve canceled sh** before, so, I gotta understand where he’s coming from.”

