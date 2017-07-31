After Allegedly Beating His Girlfriend for Hours, Rapper Z-Ro Made a Song About It

Houston rapper Z-Ro found himself at the center of social media controversy after he was accused of allegedly beating his girlfriend for two hours straight back in April 2017. Although the Houston rapper claims his ex, Just Brittany, is fishing for publicity, it turns out he may have confessed his sins on a newly discovered track.



The single, which is titled “Sorry,” was reportedly recorded in May 2017, one month after the alleged attack against Brittany went down. On a snippet of the single discovered by TMZ, Z-Ro seems to address physically abusing his girlfriend and as a way to apologize for his various indiscretions. "I'm sorry, baby; I'm sorry, baby // I just can't be your ho // I can't believe I put my hands on you, I ain't wanna do it, I was trying to blow 20 grand on you // the f*** is man gon' do with all this ungratefulness and hatefulness from the people I deal with and the woman I chill with,” he raps.

As previously reported, Z-Ro was arrested on July 26 in Texas for aggravated assault. Ro, whose birth name is Joseph Wayne McVey IV, appeared in court on July 27 and was freed on $50,000 bail on the condition that he not have contact with Brittany. According to court documents, Brittany had audio recordings that were used as proof of the crime. It is still unclear how or if Z-Ro’s song will be used against him as court proceedings continue. Z-Ro may want to change his previous statement right about now.

Listen to a snippet of “Sorry.”