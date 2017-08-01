Bobby Valentino Claims He's Being Extorted by a Transgender Prostitute

Bobby Valentino hasn't exactly been on everyone’s music radar for some time now, but the R&B singer did make headlines after video footage of him allegedly skipping out on paying a transgender escort went viral. Despite the digital clues however, Bobby V adamantly denies the allegations and claims he’s being extorted.



The “Anonymous” singer’s reps reached out to TMZ, stating Bobby “vehemently denies” that the person he was caught on candid camera with was a prostitute. He also alleges that the video was recorded in order to extort money from him because of his celebrity status. “Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino; during the encounter, Valentino was victimized and threatened by act of extortion which continued after his departure was captured on video.” As for whether Valentino knew the woman on the video was transgender, his reps assert he was completely clueless.

Bobby and his legal crew aren’t just making claims though; their taking action as well. The rep assured TMZ that they have reported the alleged extortion attempt to law enforcement, although it’s unclear if authorities will launch an investigation into the incident.

Still, fans are probably wondering what that video was all about. The brief clip, which was originally exposed on gossip site Fameolous, shows Bobby V attempting to cover his face as the alleged escort tapes him. The singer is then seen fleeing the scene after allegedly refusing to pay for the service he received.

Unfortunately, Bobby Valentino isn’t the first celeb to get caught requesting an escort’s hospitality, and probably won’t be the last. But if the extortion allegations are true, this will definitely serve as a great lesson to do a better background check in the future.