Boosie Badazz Has Words for His Brother, Who Allegedly Stole 300K From Him...

While family is the pillar of strength and support for most artists, Boosie Badazz had to learn an eye-opening lesson about his own. As previously reported, the Louisiana rapper recently fell victim to identity fraud, totaling more than $300K, in a plot carried out by his brother Taquari Hatch.



Last July, Boosie filed a report with Capital One claiming that his bank account had been robbed of up to $361,000. In an official police report, obtained by TMZ, it names Hatch as the culprit for over 12 wire transfers to different individuals. In addition to one of these transfers allegedly totaling over $80,000, the report also allegedly reveals that Hatch phoned up Capital One customer service and pretended to be Boosie for several months. His slip-up, which tipped off the fraud department, was when he made mention of a wife — which Boosie does not have.

Since Hatch's arrest, Boosie's estranged brother has gone on to address the scandal on social media in an attempt to maintain his innocence. “We see how social media tries to play out all the time,” he said in a video addressing the allegations. “Trolling, that doesn’t bother me and all of that s**t. I see it all the time. But there’s no peace of mind like knowing that you’re innocent.”

The "My Brother's Keeper" rapper, however, had very choice words in addressing the situation. Taking to Instagram, Boosie made it very clear where he and Hatch stand at this point. "He n his family r no longer part of our family 'at all,'" he wrote. "Money is the ruler of all evil. This some real f*cked shit up sh*t but you learn from your mistakes."

Read Boosie's full statement below: