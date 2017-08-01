Jay-Z Gets Personal About His Father: 'What Happened to You?'

While fans usually see a glimpse of what Jay-Z is like as a father to his children, the rapper most recently focused the lens on his own father on the 4:44 bonus track, “Adnis.” In addition to the new single, Hov also dropped another installment of his “Footnotes,” in which he discusses his strained and complex relationship with his dad, Adnis Reeves .

In the video, Jay detailed the different layers of emotions he went through with Reeves. "All my songs up until this point have been about anger with my dad," the Brooklyn rapper said. Although he admitted that he had held onto a lot of anger due to his father’s absence, he acknowledged how that emotion soon evolved into respect over time. "As an adult looking back, now I have a different perspective of it. I started thinking, 'Man, my dad married my mother at a time when everybody was leaving.' He tried," Jay said in the clip.

Jigga also added details about his parents’ 11-year marriage. "My mom had two kids before him. She had four kids by 20. I was the youngest child. They were young. That don't check the box of what I thought. That don't check the box of somebody who wasn't shit. You married this woman with four kids and they was together for 11 years. Now the story gets different."

The footnote clip also includes cameos from Will Smith, Chris Rock, Mack Wilds, DJ Khaled, Kevin Hart and Mahershala Ali. Ali originally starred in the official "Adnis" music video, which dropped on July 28. The music video features the Moonlight star playing the role of a boxer who is seen training with actor Danny Glover.

"Adnis" is one of three bonus tracks Jay released for his 13th studio album 4:44. The singles are not available on the digital version of the record, but can be found on the physical copies. Check out the footnotes for “Adnis” here.