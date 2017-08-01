Here's What Happened at R. Kelly's First Show Since His 'Sex Cult' Allegations

On Friday (July 28), the "12 Play" singer got very acquainted with one audience member during a performance in Virginia Beach. During a rendition of his 1998 hit "Half on a Baby," Kelly belted out the song directly into a fan's phone ― then rubbed his crotch on the device before handing it back.

In spite of jarring "sex cult" allegations, R. Kelly is continuing his "After Party" tour and certainly isn't dialing back on his signature eyebrow-raising antics.

According to TMZ, the singer didn't openly address the accusations against him during the tour stop but offered a disclaimer prior to his performance. “I don’t want to offend nobody, but like I told them… I’m a grown-ass man," Kelly said.

"They hired R. Kelly, so I got to do the R. Kelly show. It just is what it is. It’s all entertainment, y’all. Don’t get caught up in it… For those of you who don’t agree with my show… Y'all better leave right now, because it’s about to get freakier than a motherfu**er.”

In addition to the self-entitled statement, video footage from the concert also shows Kelly kneeling down to address a female fan in the front row, singing lyrics, in which he encouraged her to wipe his lips, his tongue and “keep on wiping me babe” as the woman wiped his crotch with a towel before he demanded her to "grab it."

While Kelly has vehemently denied the Buzzfeed report, which claims that the singer is housing young women against their will as well as controlling all aspects of their lives, the eye-opening scandal has certainly ruffled a few feathers. According to Ticketmaster, four of his 10 upcoming shows have been canceled due to low ticket sales.

Sources close to Kelly, however, have revealed to TMZ that the "After Party" tour will continue in spite of the cancellations and allegedly facing a loss of more than $400,000 if sales don't increase.

At this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising if Kelly's team canceled the tour completely. Take a look at the footage from Kelly's first performance since news broke of the scandal below.