Snoop Dogg Reacts to Bobby Valentino Allegedly Sleeping With a Transgender Woman

Someone needs to hire Snoop Dogg to solely comment on hip-hop gossip, because his commentary never fails to offer some sort of comedy relief or great insight. And his most recent comments on Bobby Valentino’s escort sex scandal didn’t disappoint. Following news that alleged Bobby Valentino of “hitting and quitting” a transgender prostitute, Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram on July 31, revealing his dismay at the situation and urging Bobby V to be much more careful.

“Cuz, I just got back to civilization. I can’t believe what the f**k I just seen,” Snoop said. “Man, I just landed back in LA and a n***a just shown me Bobby Valentino in the room with a man, running out the room without his shoes…” After a male voice added his two cents about the reports, Snoop continued: “She told him to slow down. Bobby, Bobby, Bobby. Come see me brother. We got to talk. Bobby, Bobby. You got to get your sh*t together. You got to be more careful. Man, man.”

Well, Snoop seems to be working with what he saw on tape, but if you ask Valentino, the rumors are completely false. Following the viral footage, the R&B singer’s reps told TMZ that he was not with a prostitute, and that the video was recorded of him in an attempt of extortion. His reps also add that “misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino.”

Sure, Uncle Snoop may be fueling the rumors, but he does have a point. As a celebrity you have to watch your back a little bit better than that. Check out Snoop Dogg’s full commentary here.