LOL: Someone, Anyone, Please Explain This Video of Trick Daddy

On Monday (July 31), The Slip-n-Slide Records signee took to the stage to show off his footwork during a recent performance. While it appears as though the rapper's dancing is a mash-up between the crip walk and a seizure, the crowd couldn't get enough of it ― and the internet is having a field day at Trick's expense, of course.

When he isn't revoking visas to Miami or shading female rappers , Trick Daddy enjoys cutting up a rug just like the rest of us.

The self-proclaimed "Mayor of the 305" recently made headlines after calling out Meek Mill for his blatant disregard of Miami's forefathers and warned him to issue an apology on Instagram. While the Wins and Losses rapper's response was more so a cold shoulder to Trick's threats, the hip-hop veteran has continued to remain a trending topic as he promotes his forthcoming project, TNT, with Trina.

Last week, the rapper opened up about his process in creating with Trina as well as what has delayed their reunion in a sit down with Billboard. "We want to let everybody know that we still here," he told the publication. "We ain’t never move. I been doing this for a dub. Ain’t going nowhere."

The duo have been teasing the album since March and it is expected to be delivered to fans sooner than later, with no word on an actual release date as of yet.

However, in the meantime, Trick is definitely keeping fans at bay with his hilarious footwork. Check it out below.