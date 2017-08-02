And Now, a Word From Andre 3000 On That Outkast Album...

Killer Mike has even weighed in on who the determining factor is for the possible seventh album from the duo, and it turns out that all roads lead to Andre 3000. Unfortunately, however, Mr. 3 Stacks has different focuses in his tunnel vision — and an Outkast album isn’t one of them.

The heavily anticipated Outkast album that die-hard fans and ATLiens alike have been holding their breath for has rolled into chancy territory since Big Boi first made mention of it in 2012.

In a new interview with Complex, Andre 3000 said that his current place in hip-hop looking from the outside in actually serves him more than being a recording artist for now. It’s more of an afterthought, if anything, considering that he believes he’s aged out of the hip-hop game.

“As I get older, I start to see myself move more back from it — the hustle and bustle of putting out an album, the pressure of being in the studio trying to come up with something,” he said. “Now it’s more like a hobby for me, so I don’t think about it in that way. Even with Outkast — if we never do another album, I’m totally fine with that. When I was 25, I said I don’t want to be a 30-year-old rapper. I’m 42 now, and I feel more and more that way. Do I really want to be 50 years old up there doing that? When I watch other rappers that are my age I commend them, but I just wonder where the inspiration is coming from. At this stage I’m really more focused on what I am going to be doing 10 years from now. And I hope to God it won’t be rapping.”

He does have one person in mind for who he’d pass the rap torch too, though: Young Thug. 3 Stacks saluted his fellow ATLien for his nonconformist career approach and having the guts to take on such a challenge within hip-hop’s strict borders.

“He’s exciting,” he mentioned. “There’s no box. He’s all over the place. To do those things he does, you have to have big f**kin’ balls. It’s almost harder than the guy who’s portraying hard, you know? It’s kind of mind-f**king people. It’s saying, don’t get too comfortable with me. That’s one of my mottos: Don’t let people get too comfortable with what you’re doing.”

Though that Outkast album would be the perfect conclusion to a golden 2017 music year, Andre's got nothing but support this way for wherever he chooses to take his multiple talents next!

