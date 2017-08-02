Bruno Mars' '24K Magic' Made Some Serious History on the Charts

It's no secret that Bruno Mars is unstoppable, but it helps to have some numbers to confirm the fact. The hitmaker's latest album 24K Magic is already making history on the charts in a number of ways. First of all, Mars is the only artist of the past year to have two four-time multiplatinum singles from one album. Those would be, of course, the album's title track and the infectious banger "That's What I Like."

Bruno is also tied with Usher for the most #1 songs ever for a male solo artists on Billboard’s “Radio Songs” chart, and he's officially beaten Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem and The Weekend for most "Hot 100" #1s this decade — in fact, he's the fastest male solo artist to earn his first five #1 singles since Elvis.

The singer ripped the roof off the building with his performance at the BET Awards earlier this summer, and is now traveling the world with his 24K Magic Tour. Slay on, Bruno!