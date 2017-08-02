J. Cole Visits Inmates at San Quentin State Prison

Since kicking off his “4 Your Eyez Only” tour, J. Cole has been using his platform to address a pertinent issue: mass incarceration. Stepping out to perform before packed arenas, Cole has been sporting prison garb to make a powerful statement, one that he has followed up with inspiring action.



Taking a page straight out of Barack Obama's presidential handbook, J. Cole recently visited a high-security prison to meet with inmates facing the grim reality of wearing orange jumpsuits for the rest of their lives. On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Cole took time off from his world tour to visit San Quentin State Prison, one of California's most infamous facilities, to discuss the trivial justice system as told by prisoners who are facing life behind bars.

Joined by his Dreamville cohorts Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad and Felton Brown, the "Neighbors" rapper toured the prison grounds and took several photos with inmates. The experience was shared on social media, garnering messages of praise for Cole's efforts.