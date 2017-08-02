Alleged Rapist Kodak Black Is Apparently Trying to 'Capture' His Dream Girl

Kodak Black probably has the worst sense of word choice ever. The rapper, who has previously been accused of (and jailed for) allegedly raping a woman, recently filled out a questionnaire that is circulating the internet in which he said that he wanted to “capture” his dream girl.

It’s still unclear what the questionnaire is pertaining to, but it may have some relation to his probation, which was granted in June 2017. On the form that was posted on Twitter, Kodak appeared to answer a series of questions about his personal goals. His goals for last month were admirable, with his top priority being to finish his album and “be a good boy.” But then things took a little detour.



In the section that asks the rapper to list the actions that he will take to achieve his goals for this month, Kodak writes, “capture my dream girl.” Of course there is nothing wrong with the “Tunnel Vision” artist looking to settle down in a healthy, monogamous relationship, but you don’t “capture” that; you build it.

That may have just been a slip of the pen, but considering Kodak’s ongoing legal woes, it is quite alarming. For all of those who were aimlessly using the hashtag, “#FreeKodak,” the Atlantic Records artist reportedly spent time in a South Carolina prison over sexual assault charges. According to legal records, Kodak allegedly raped, bit and assaulted a woman who accompanied the rapper to his hotel room after a performance in February 2016. He was released from custody in December 2016 on a $100,000. And, unfortunately, this isn’t the only questionable incident. The rapper also found himself at the center of controversy after he "accidentally" filmed a woman performing sexual acts on him and his friends.



Since his release from jail in June, Kodak has seemed to be living up to his goals. He most recently dropped “Boost My Ego” as he gains more momentum for his new album. So maybe he should put the search for love on hold for now.