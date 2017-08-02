Trey Songz Posts Cryptic Snapchat: 'I Think I'm F**ked Forever'

While Trey Songz is notorious for shooting his shot with your favorite actress and being a lady killer of sorts, the singer seems to want to put a halt to his playboy antics.

In the past, the R&B crooner has been romantically linked to the likes of Lauren London and professional dancer Helen Gedlu, the latter being his rumored fiancée at the height of his career. More recently, however, the "Nobody Else But You" singer went public with his relationship with jewelry designer Tanaya Henry. The duo were allegedly friends for several years before becoming romantic.

Trey eventually opened up about their close bond in several interviews, including a sit down with Tim Westwood in 2015, saying that he was eager to make the bombshell beauty his "wifey." Trigga even brought his love for Tanaya to the small screen when she starred as his love interest in the accompanying visual for "Slow Motion." The pair have since gone their separate ways allegedly due to Trey's infidelities.

Could Trigga's cryptic Snapchat message be directed towards Tanaya? You be the judge.