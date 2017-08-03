Allow Gucci Mane to Be Your 'Financial Guru' With This Commercial...

Gucci Mane certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to “guwop” and staying abreast on the latest trends. So it only makes sense that the rapper is aligning his financial and fashion expertise with Footaction's newest "Summer Hustle" campaign.

In the new commercial, we find Gucci taking on the role of a financial adviser as he presents a trio of money-making scenarios to three young men stuck in dead-end jobs. La Flame generously offers some insight on how to infuse them with a taste of his proven business acumen. Drawing inspiration from self-help gurus Tim & Eric's Zone Theory, the clip is a hilarious mash-up of psychedelic hues, a mouthful of alliteration, and cameos from Cousin Stizz, as well as MadeinTYO .

Next month, Gucci will be venturing into publishing with the release of his memoir. The long-awaited project, penned by Neil Martinez-Belkin, of XXL, will delve deep into the rapper's Alabama roots as well as his rise to international fame. The Autobiography of Gucci Mane is set to drop on Sept. 19.

Take a look at the "icy like 1017" cover and his Footaction spot below: