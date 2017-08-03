Lil Scrappy Somehow Ended Up in Bobby Valentino's Transgender Prostitute Scandal...

But there was a questionable moment when fans spotted him on a phone camera with a room full of ladies and R&B crooner Bobby Valentino . Yes, the Bobby Valentino, who was recently caught smack in the middle of a transgender prostitute scandal when he was captured on footage fleeing the scene after allegedly received sexual services from her.

With Love & Hip Hop Atlanta television star and G’s Up emcee Lil Scrappy , there’s never a dull moment, even when the cameras stop rolling.

In the short clip of Bobby and Scrappy’s time together, the “Slow Down” singer gives a snippet of his turn-up with the Atlanta rap star with ladies and liquor galore. It’s worth mentioning that the clip was reportedly recorded before his rendezvous with the alleged transgender prostitute. Thus, fans attempted to put two and two together and pair Scrap with some scandalous transgender love interest suspicions for him as well.

Considering that any and everything goes in the comments section of the Shade Room, where the fans' suspicions grew from the video clip, Scrap must have caught wind of the buzz and released a video shutting down the rumors before they even got started.

“Y’all know me, bruh,” he began. “I don’t play no motherf**king games, n**ga. I’m the first n**ga to tell y’all motherf**kers, y’all better be checking them baby pictures. I don’t know [Bobby’s] situation — what he like, what he don’t like — I ain’t never did all of that because I just did music with homie.”

While Scrap said he wouldn’t talk down on another man’s personal preferences, he reassures everyone that there’s no question on his ability to differentiate between transgender women and cisgender women.

“Don’t drag me in that sh**, I ain’t got nothing to do with that sh**,” he declared. “I don’t be with that sh**. I be with real sh** — I love p**sy so much, let me tell you! I came out the p**sy, I’m going back in the p**y.”

Well, there’s that, folks.

See the turn-up in question and what he had to say about his non-inclusion in Bobby V’s alleged extortion scandal below.