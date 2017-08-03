Miguel Did a Cover of SZA's 'The Weekend,' Now Fans Are Begging for a Collaboration

It's about that time for some new Miguel vibes. Miguel recently covered SZA's sultry single "The Weekend" from her well-received debuted album, CTRL, and he completely slayed. Now, fans are hoping his cover will turn into a collaboration between the two R&B artists.

If you haven't seen Miguel's cover, you're missing out. In the short clip, the singer appears to be in a vacant wing of a museum. As he walks around the room, he begins singing the chorus of SZA's track, adding his own flavor and melodic riffs.