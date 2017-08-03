Miguel Did a Cover of SZA's 'The Weekend,' Now Fans Are Begging for a Collaboration

Miguel Did a Cover of SZA's 'The Weekend,' Now Fans Are Begging for a Collaboration

Published 22 hours ago

It's about that time for some new Miguel vibes. Miguel recently covered SZA's sultry single "The Weekend" from her well-received debuted album, CTRL, and he completely slayed. Now, fans are hoping his cover will turn into a collaboration between the two R&B artists.  

If you haven't seen Miguel's cover, you're missing out. In the short clip, the singer appears to be in a vacant wing of a museum. As he walks around the room, he begins singing the chorus of SZA's track, adding his own flavor and melodic riffs. 

The video quickly gained attention on Twitter, prompting many fans to ask for a possible remix or new music. "Imagine a remix of The Weekend by SZA and Miguel," one fan tweeted. "After seeing Miguel do a cover to SZA's The Weekend, I'm officially declaring a studio version to be released," another person asked. Another declared, "A song with Miguel and SZA would be so sexy."

Other fans claimed the cover was a clear indication that it was time for Miguel to release a new project. "I want another Miguel album," a female fan wrote. Miguel's last album was Wildheart, which came out in June 2015. Before that, he released the certified-Gold album Kaleidoscope Dream. He previously teased new music from one of his upcoming projects on Snoop Dogg's show GGN. In addition to his own project, hopefully he can add a SZA feature to the list. 

Written by Jessica McKinney

(Photos from left: Scott Dudelson/WireImage, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

