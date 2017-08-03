Miguel Did a Cover of SZA's 'The Weekend,' Now Fans Are Begging for a Collaboration

Rate the Bars With N.O.R.E.
It's about that time for some new Miguel vibes. Miguel recently covered SZA's sultry single "The Weekend" from her well-received debuted album, CTRL, and he completely slayed. Now, fans are hoping his cover will turn into a collaboration between the two R&B artists.
If you haven't seen Miguel's cover, you're missing out. In the short clip, the singer appears to be in a vacant wing of a museum. As he walks around the room, he begins singing the chorus of SZA's track, adding his own flavor and melodic riffs.
Miguel covering SZA’s “The Weekend”. pic.twitter.com/oPpte8y4BX— DAILY SZA (@DailySZA) August 2, 2017
The video quickly gained attention on Twitter, prompting many fans to ask for a possible remix or new music. "Imagine a remix of The Weekend by SZA and Miguel," one fan tweeted. "After seeing Miguel do a cover to SZA's The Weekend, I'm officially declaring a studio version to be released," another person asked. Another declared, "A song with Miguel and SZA would be so sexy."
Imagine a remix of the weekend by @sza and @Miguel 😭😩❤— Ntokazi💫 (@mthethwa_buhle) August 2, 2017
After seeing Miguel do a cover to Sza's The weekend I'm officially declaring a studio version to be released thank u pic.twitter.com/XDXQmHdSV5— Queen Mel 🇭🇹 (@BLVCKMATTERS) August 3, 2017
can we get a full version of this or nah ? @sza @Miguel https://t.co/XnXdfsBehH— Frigga (@ThaConcreteRose) August 2, 2017
A SONG WITH MIGUEL AND SZA WOULD BE SO SEXY https://t.co/SlFGD1BJus— j o y (@taedaegu) August 2, 2017
Other fans claimed the cover was a clear indication that it was time for Miguel to release a new project. "I want another Miguel album," a female fan wrote. Miguel's last album was Wildheart, which came out in June 2015. Before that, he released the certified-Gold album Kaleidoscope Dream. He previously teased new music from one of his upcoming projects on Snoop Dogg's show GGN. In addition to his own project, hopefully he can add a SZA feature to the list.
i just want another Miguel album😭— jadyn (@jjadynn) August 3, 2017
(Photos from left: Scott Dudelson/WireImage, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
