Here's What Nick Cannon Has to Say About R. Kelly's Alleged 'Sex Cult'

Many fans and critics are still talking about R. Kelly's private life after a BuzzFeed feature alleged he was holding women against their will in some sort of sex operation. But if you ask Nick Cannon , the actor and former rapper says he isn't concerned with anything going on in R. Kelly's bedroom. In a recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop morning show on Aug. 1, Cannon shared his take on Kelly's public scandal.

"I don't know what that man does at night," Nick Cannon said of the Pied Piper. Instead, Cannon suggests his relationship with Kellz has been more about the music. The duo previously collaborated on their 2003 single, "Gigolo." Kelly also appeared on an episode of Cannon's show Wild N' Out. "I've been in the studio with that man. That man is a genius. I've been on stage with him, I ain't been in his bedroom. I don't know if it's a cult, fire, brimstone... I don't know, and I really don't care," Cannon added.

The Drumline actor may not know what's going on, but several reports have suggested just what it is that Kelly does at night. The R&B crooner is reportedly accused of running a sex cult out of his homes in Atlanta and Chicago. Each home is allegedly inhabited by several women who are instructed to follow a series of rules and guidelines on how to "please" Kelly. Bad behavior or broken rules allegedly warrant physical and verbal violence from Kelly.

Since the allegations came to light, Kelly has adamantly denied them, saying the reports are a "bunch of crap." It will most likely be a while before Kelly's business is swept under the rug. As for Cannon, the former America's Got Talent host says he'll be focusing on his "own issues." "I'm trying to clean out my own closets," he continued. Who knows what skeletons are living in Nick's closet.