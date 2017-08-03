SMH: And the Next Indictment For Suge Knight Is...

Currently fighting a murder charge, Knight, 52, will need to beef up his legal defense even more now that a felony criminal threat has surfaced against him, according to TMZ.

As Suge Knight , the founding leader of hip-hop’s historic Death Row Records, remains behind bars awaiting legal proceedings in his murder trial, his circumstances are becoming worse and worse by the months.

The alleged death threat was aimed at Straight Outta Compton’s illustrious Hollywood director, F. Gary Gray, while the N.W.A. biopic was in its filming stages, says TMZ.

As previously reported, Suge and his team weren’t at all pleased with his portrayal in the movie, which includes his relationship with one of N.W.A.’s iconic members, Dr. Dre. For this reason, L.A. County Grand Jury is now indicting Suge for what they believe to be heinous threats in a text message he sent to Gray concerning the film's depiction, TMZ reports.

"On or about August 8, 2014, Suge threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray," the official indictment reads.

Suge’s arraignment for the indictment is scheduled for Thursday (August 3). According to TMZ, Suge’s sources claim that his prosecution in the murder trial is slipping through the cracks.

Death Row fans haven’t had the opportunity to stay abreast of all the specifics surrounding Suge’s now-two year legal case. But they may seize the chance to gain more insight when BET’s Death Row Chronicles hits television in the winter of 2018. The six-part docuseries recounts the legacy of the idolized West Coast record label, its record-breaking sales history and the chart-topping victories that conquered historical landmarks in hip-hop.

As new episodes roll out in an evening-to-evening sequence, fans will also learn of previously unknown information on Death Row’s internal conflicts, key successes from hip-hop icons like Snoop Dogg, Dre and Tupac, and the most epic rivalries surrounding the label. The tele-series will also hit the airwaves the same year as Suge’s January 2018 trial for the murder charge, so fans will have plenty to keep up with in the meantime.