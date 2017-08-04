Wait, Is Blac Chyna Taking on a Music Career?

Now that the law is helping to put all of that behind her, Chy may also be putting down the selfie camera and picking up the microphone for what TMZ reports is the start to a newfangled music career.

Blac Chyna has been keeping it cute and classy on social media despite the hailstorm of revenge porn controversy brought on by the father of her daughter and brother of the Kardashian clan, Rob Kardashian.

The Lashed salon owner has hit the studio to work up some rap and “poetry music” tracks, according to TMZ, and is even putting her vocal chords to good use.

And with such a close relationship to Queens’s Young Money raptress Nicki Minaj, it’s pretty much a no-brainer as to where she’s drawing strong influence from. The site adds that the music aspirations were sparked after she made her glamorous Lamborghini-lit debut in Miami for Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up” visuals with Nicki.

Apparently, she’s taking her aspirations quite seriously as well. TMZ added that Chy has penned a few meetings into her schedule with record labels in L.A., namely, a sit-down she’s already had with Capitol Records execs.

Rap name ideas, anyone?