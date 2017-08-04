Warning: Do Not Call Pete Rock an 'Old Head'

With the emergence of "mumble rap," there has been a large debate over the validity of the new era. Notably, Pete Rock has been one of the many legendary figures to voice his concern over the rising sub-genre within the past year. More recently, the hip-hop vet's complaints became the target of an Instagram post that criticized “old heads."

On Friday morning (August 4), fellow New York City producer Darrell “Digga” Branch took to Instagram to voice his concerns over the growing divide between the new era and hip-hop's pioneers. The Harlem native, who’s responsible for scoring hits for the likes of Jay-Z, 50 Cent and Cam’ron, posted a meme that read: “Old heads, stop complaining and show this generation why you’re still here. You have a lane. It’s up to you to drive it down.”

Pete Rock didn't hesitate to share his disapproval of the photo in Digga's comments section. “Dont demean then offer advice," he wrote. "We old heads not 80 years old ... Tired of post from randoms talking s**t like somebody gonna listen to you. Come better than that." Rock continued, “That bulls**t old head comment can kick rocks. Looking for attention with that comment I guess. That ain't no life.”



The social media spew was nearly identical to last year’s spectacle when Rock went at both Young Dolph and Lil Yachty for brandishing the type of music he deemed as garbage. Similar to both instances, Six Figga Digga didn’t let the OG’s commentary go down without a rebuttal.

“Woah, woah, woah. Legend. Calm down,” Digga explained. “You’re taking the quote the wrong way. My point is simple. Old heads, veterans or whatever you want to label us (including myself I’m 42) need to continue growing with their audience without worrying about the younger generation." Looks like Rock isn't one to spar with on these internet streets.



Written by Kai Miller