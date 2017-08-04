Prodigy's Official Cause of Death Is Revealed

But while original reports pointed to P’s lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia sealing his fate, TMZ now reports a rather shocking determination from the medical examiner’s office after their investigation has wrapped up.

The unexpected death of Prodigy , half of legendary Queens, New York, rap duo Mobb Deep , shocked family, fans and the entire world of hip-hop alike.

According to the site, the Clark County Medical Examiner has deemed an accidental choking as the official cause of death. He had been staying in a Las Vegas hospital, TMZ continues, when he choked on an egg, a final resolve made after the investigation came to a close.

Suspicions that his sickle cell anemia led to the fatality may have been brought on by the fact that he was initially in the hospital receiving treatment for complications for the disease. He was sent to the facility after a meet-and-greet with fans, where members of his security saw signs that he was struggling, TMZ reported. While sources previously mentioned the egg-choking incident as a potential cause of death, the finalization on P’s death had not been made official until today.

Rest in peace, Prodigy — all day, every day.