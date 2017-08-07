Watch Beyoncé Stan for Kendrick Lamar at His 'DAMN.' Tour

There's no question that Beyoncé is as much of a Kendrick Lamar fan as the rest of us. Since their collaboration last year on Queen Bey's critically-acclaimed Lemonade, the sonically inclined duo have been spotted everywhere together, from the center stage to courtside. So, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that Yoncé recently attended K. Dot's latest “DAMN.” tour stop in Los Angeles.

On Sunday night (Aug. 6), the Grammy Award-winning singer was spotted by fans at the Staples Center alongside Blue Ivy enjoying Kendrick's performances of "Humble" and "Alright." The dynamic duo was accompanied by Bey's former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

Since giving birth to her twins nearly two months ago, Bey has been hitting the town as she slowly resurfaces back into the limelight. Just this past weekend, the singer popped up at renowned World of Wheels skating rink to show off her impressive moves as well as FYF Fest to enjoy Missy Elliot's set a few weeks back. And when she's not randomly rubbing shoulders with the public, Yoncé's breaking the internet and keeping the #BeyHive buzzing.

Whether Beyoncé has music on the docket is anybody’s guess, but for now it appears she’s happy just enjoying life and showing off the twins, both sets, much to the internet’s delight.

Take a look at Bey and Blue fanning out during Kung Fu Kenny's performance below.