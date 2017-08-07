Here's What Boosie Has to Say About Offering His Son Oral Sex for His Birthday

UPDATE (3:00 PM): Since sharing what many fans have found to be a controversial post, Boosie Badazz is doubling back on his eyebrow-raising statement about providing his 14-year-old son with a "bad b*tch" for his birthday. The rapper took to social media, once again, to set the record straighT with what may or may not be add even more fuel to the fire. "I was just clowning on the Instagram," he shared with his followers.

"But if he wants to get head from a girl, you know he's 14 years old. I'm cool with it," he continued. "F**king is popular at fourteen, fifteen years old. You know that's when they be in heat."

Looks like Boosie is back at it again with the iconic parenting advice. Peep his response to the backlash and the original story below: