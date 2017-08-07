Here's What Boosie Has to Say About Offering His Son Oral Sex for His Birthday

Rate the Bars With N.O.R.E.
With no knowledge of who the lyrics belong to, N.O.R.E. gives his unfiltered opinion on other rappers' bars.
UPDATE (3:00 PM): Since sharing what many fans have found to be a controversial post, Boosie Badazz is doubling back on his eyebrow-raising statement about providing his 14-year-old son with a "bad b*tch" for his birthday. The rapper took to social media, once again, to set the record straighT with what may or may not be add even more fuel to the fire. "I was just clowning on the Instagram," he shared with his followers.
"But if he wants to get head from a girl, you know he's 14 years old. I'm cool with it," he continued. "F**king is popular at fourteen, fifteen years old. You know that's when they be in heat."
Looks like Boosie is back at it again with the iconic parenting advice. Peep his response to the backlash and the original story below:
Boosie Badazz's eyebrow-raising comments have sent the internet into a frenzy, once again. However, his latest social media antics may just be his most bizarre yet.
On Sunday night (Aug. 6), the Louisiana rapper took to Instagram to send his 14-year-old son a birthday message laced with love, emojis and a very questionable celebratory gift. "Happy gday @tootie_raww love you son with all my heart," the "Wipe Me Down" rapper began his caption under photo of him and his son. Then things got questionable.
"Got a bag for you n a bad b***h to give u some head. You already know how I do it Tootie Raww," he continued.
While Boosie's actions were probably meant with his version of good intentions, the controversial post was immediately met with concern from fans. Social media users didn't hesitate to scold Boosie in the comment section, even claiming that his actions were predatory and a step from child molestation. The rapper, however, doesn't seem to mind being dragged by the internet, stating, "u already know how I do it."
Here's hoping this is gallows humor, because the reality of the situation could bring some serious legal ramifications. Take a look at the way the internet reacted below:
if Boosie got a "bad bitch" who is likely an adult to perform oral sex on his minor son thats sexual abuse on her part and boosie's— Meggy (@OhEmmeG) August 7, 2017
A great father teaches his son how to respect women. Boosie's a fucking moron. And the 27k that liked that post are fucking morons.— eh.....im ryne (@RHancock19) August 7, 2017
If I was Boosie, I don't think I would've posted it on social media but shidddd who cares wtf he do with HIS son?? That's his son— RipMACKUTZ 👼🏾 (@lloydhicks_) August 7, 2017
If boosie really letting my grown women give his son head... I feel sorry for both of them. That boy gon be all types of messed up.— Khalessi. (@SkyyyElizabeth) August 7, 2017
The Department Of Children Services watching Boosie's post about his minor son pic.twitter.com/bvxdShX8Cf— ❤⭐BlackerTheBerry⭐❤ (@DarkChocolateAO) August 7, 2017
I know I didn't just read that Boosie got a "bad bitch" to give his adolescent son some head. I know I didn't… pic.twitter.com/x7XNar2Aut— masc potatoes (@CertifiedFool_) August 7, 2017
I hope the Black Community wont make excuses for what Lil Boosie is thinking about doing for his 7 year old son. If they do, I give up.— Melvyn Windmon (@MelAboveAll_) August 7, 2017
Wait. #boosie said he got his son what for his 14th birthday? pic.twitter.com/3qrEUW6yzb— Own Your Masters (@ThaArchitect) August 7, 2017
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
With no knowledge of who the lyrics belong to, N.O.R.E. gives his unfiltered opinion on other rappers' bars.
COMMENTS