Well, There's at Least One Person Who Has Heard Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V'

It's halfway through the year, and fans are still waiting for Lil Wayne's highly anticipated album, Tha Carter V . Unfortunately, the project has been floating somewhere in album limbo thanks to a drawn out legal battle with Cash Money, but there is at least one person who's heard a version of the LP. Apparently Young Money artist Lil Twist has listened to the project, and if you ask him, C5 is out of this world.



Twist, who was released from jail in March, sat down for an interview with HipHopDX, where he shared his first review of Tha Carter V. "C5 is f**king crazy. I can't wait 'til ya'll hear it. I'm the only person outside of him that got it on my phone. It's fucking crazy. It's berserk," he said. According to Twist, Tunechi has "a lot of features on there." Although he wasn't willing to spill the whole track list, he did reveal that Mannie Fresh will make an appearance on the project. "That's gonna be good for people," Twist added.

In addition to information about the album, fans have been pretty curious about the Young Money family. While pictures on social media have confirmed that Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj are still close, Lil Twist revealed that he and Wayne still speak frequently. "I talk to [Wayne] all the time," Twist said. "He's actually in Miami. I'm going out there within the next week to go back and link up with him. He's doing great. He's working every day as usual."



Back in April, Lil Wayne said his long-awaited LP was "coming soon." As summer nears its final days, let's hope that "soon" is just about here. Check out Lil Twist's comments in the video here.