That One Time LL Cool J Knocked Jamie Foxx Out Cold...

That includes the impact it had on LL himself, who apparently took his own lyrics to heart (and fist) while on the Any Given Sunday set with film and comedy star Jamie Foxx.

When one of Queens hip-hop's finest LL Cool J broke out with his 1990 Mama Said Knock You Out album and smash hit, the album’s double-platinum certification spoke for itself as far as its cultural impact.

Sipping up and dishing down with the hosts of Drink Champs, the newly announced first hip-hop artist recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor spoke on a slew of subjects, like his early rap days, sex symbol labeling and dialogue-spurring “Accidental Racist” single of 2013.

Arriving a little after the one-hour mark, the conversation of LL and Jamie’s interaction from the 1999 sports drama emerges and opens the floor for LL to tell us how Jamie ended up on the floor after punching him in the face. He begins explaining that they both were pretty much rookies to the big screen scene, thus, the interactions between both actors were also new. In character mode, LL pointed out that Jamie didn’t like how aggressive he was being toward him, despite the fact that they both were cast as football players. LL said Jamie specifically asked him to ease up, but LL didn’t take heed to his request when they went into the next scene. Both men, it seems, would come to eventually regret that after what LL said took place next.

“So, we did another take, and I was rough with him again,” he explained. “And, then, I don’t know why, but he thought it was a good idea to punch me in my face. This wasn’t scripted. I’ma keep it 100 with you. You want me to keep it 100 — I’m gonna keep it 100. He punched me in my face.”

The Def Jam signee surprisingly reacted with a question, asking Jamie why he would do such a thing. A few fighting words later, where he said Jamie responded with another request not to “put his hands on him” and Jamie got K.O.'d courtesy of Mr. Mama Said Knock You Out himself.

“He had his helmet on, and he was turned to the side. He said, ‘I told you before. Don’t put your hands on me. Period!,’” LL continued. “Yo, when he said that, my left hand grabbed the face mask and, as I was pulling his helmet off, my right hand was punching his chin. This was like ‘POW!’ And then he was laying there and I thought he was faking because he was sleep!”

One could only imagine that, by this point, the rest of the cast and crew got involved, which LL said that they did in an attempt to break things up and even attack LL with an eye gouge in defense of the Academy Award-winning actor. Though Jamie later filed charges against him for the incident, it’s thankfully water under the bridge between both men now.

And since LL said the two men are able to laugh about it now, so can we!

Get your kicks and giggles off with LL’s recount of the K.O. moment below.