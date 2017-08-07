Snoop Dogg Has Thoughts About Usher's Alleged Herpes Victim...

In the latest news concerning Usher's alleged herpes scandal, a woman by the name of Quantasia Sharpton came forward during a press conference on Aug. 7, alleging that the singer put her at risk of getting herpes after having a one-night stand. Despite the serious nature of Sharpton's claims, many critics aren't really buying her story. Snoop Dogg , in particular, unveiled his opinions regarding the allegations in a video on Instagram.



On his social media account, Snoop shared a collage of Usher with both his past girlfriend, TLC's Chilli, and Sharpton. "Did he give her Hershey's? I need answers," Snoop wrote in the caption. The comment is pertaining to Sharpton's body image. While many of the comments under Snoop's post were laughing emojis, a number of fans also shared the rapper's sentiment, insisting that Usher did not have sexual relations with her.

If you ask Sharpton, however, the two did have one night of intimacy. During the press conference, Sharpton detailed the night that she attended the "Confessions" singer's concert in celebration of her 19th birthday. Things started to heat up between the two after Usher's security allegedly invited her backstage for some one-on-one time. After allegedly professing his interest in her, Sharpton claims he invited her back to his hotel room, where they eventually had sex.

Sharpton admits that she tested negative for the virus but claims she would've never had sex with Usher if she had known his status. She's reportedly suing him for knowingly exposing her to the virus without her consent. If Sharpton's allegations are true, she got off lucky. Other women, on the other hand, have reportedly tested positive for herpes, which they state was transmitted by Usher. The singer already paid one woman off in 2012 and is now facing a new $20 million lawsuit.

Usher has yet to comment on the allegations. But in the meantime, check out Snoop Dogg's post here, and join in the discussion.