Rapper Yung Mazi Shot and Killed Outside of Atlanta Pizza Restaurant

Prayers are up for the family and friends of Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi , who was fatally shot outside of an Urban Pie pizza shop on Sunday evening (August 6), according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and several local sources.

Law officials from 11 Alive News added that he had been shot several times and died on the scene after paramedics arrived. They also believe that Mazi was targeted.

Such suspicion of a premeditated attack isn’t at all far-fetched either, considering Mazi’s previous non-fatal history with bullets. The Breadwinners Association affiliate, record label owned by Baton Rouge rap star Kevin Gates, previously tweeted that “God made [him] bulletproof” after surviving a gunshot attack outside of a Buckhead Waffle House in December 2016. That incident was just one of many other shoot-outs he withstood on his ATL home turf, including one nearly fatal situation where he was shot in the head and suffered temporary brain damage. He had also explained to DJ Smallz that he had to relearn the most fundamental human functions afterward, such as reading, writing and even speaking.

As fans await further details of the shooting, several close family members and friends have expressed an outpouring of support. R&B songstress Monica Brown, who the father of five had referred to as a sister on several occasions, posted a message mourning the news. Fellow Atlanta rap star Waka Flocka and his wife, Tammy Rivera Malphurs, also voiced their grief, as Rivera revealed that Mazi’s oldest daughter, Chloe, is the best friend of her 12-year-old daughter, Charlie. Other hip-hop notables like Rich Homie Quan also sent their condolences.

To the family, friends and all who held Mazi close to their hearts, our deepest thoughts and prayers are with you.

Watch the 11 Alive News broadcast report of the fatal incident and how his loved ones are paying their respects below.