August Alsina's Name Is Being Mixed Into Usher's Alleged Herpes Scandal

Things just keep getting weirder in the world of R&B. Quantasia Sharpton , the latest woman to accuse Usher of exposing her to the herpes virus, has yet another story to tell about a singer in the music industry — and it's definitely one that'll make your jaw drop. The woman also claimed to have a night of passionate intimacy with not only Usher , but August Alsina too. And August was apparently quite the gentleman.

According to Sharpton’s tale, it all started when August's DJ allegedly invited her and her friend backstage to get better acquainted with the "No Love" singer. "After the show, I got a text saying, 'I'm coming outside to meet you. You and your friend are coming back with him.' Me and my girl got backstage. They offered us some drinks and smokes. We were drinking," Sharpton told Baller Alert .

Sharpton reportedly sent in a very detailed and slightly graphic retelling of her alleged night with August to Baller Alert for the gossip site's "Groupie Tales." In her recap, Sharpton details her encounter with Alsina following one of his concerts back in 2014.

Sharpton’s story quickly went the physical route after she claimed Alsina, whom she refers to as "Aug," demanded that everyone clear the room except for her. The two eventually took the conversation up to his hotel room. "When we got to his room he started rubbing on my private area below. (To keep it PG), he didn't even allow me to take my dress off before he bent me over the couch," she said. Sharpton continued her explicit story, talking about August's penis size, which she described as "huge." She also claimed Alsina was also able to please her "a numerous amount of times before it was time to leave." And to cap off the night, August allegedly kissed her on the cheek and made sure that she got home safely.

While Sharpton didn't provide as much detail about her night with Usher, both of her sexual excursions seem to be somewhat similar. Just as it went down with August Alsina, Sharpton alleges that she was invited backstage at an Usher concert, followed by unprotected sex in his hotel room. The only difference between the scenarios is that Sharpton has multiple photos with Alsina, which she shared on Instagram.

Sharpton reportedly tested negative for the STD but is still suing Usher for knowingly exposing her without consent. Similar to Usher, Alsina has yet to respond to the allegations. But as more things start to add up, something seems a little too fishy, as a conversation was dug up during which she claimed to be "joking" about it all.



