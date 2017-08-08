Boosie Continues to Defend Himself: 'Y'all Can Never Be the Daddy I Am'

Boosie Badazz raised some red flags after revealing that he was arranging for his son to receive oral sex in celebration of his 14th birthday on Instagram. After social media backlash , the rapper claimed her was just "clowning" around. But now Boosie is back again to shut up the critics who've been abusing his DMs once and for all.



A more serious Boosie posted an image of his torso on Instagram to show off his new "Super Dad" T-shirt and let everyone know he and his son have an unparalleled bond that many could never understand.



"Everybody in my Dm sayin' I'm a poor father etc. Well, you're wrong about that," Boosie wrote in the caption. "I'm there for my kids from the youngest to the oldest." The "Independent" rapper also touched on points he shared earlier, regarding kids being sexually active at a young age. "If you don't think kids r sexually active at 14 you better wake up it's 2017. Where I'm from, girls were pregnant at 13 and 14 on the regular. They had no daddy to talk to them about what's in boys, the streets r STDs etc," he continued. "I have a relationship where I can talk to my teenage kids about anything. Most of you women in my Dm who r coming for me never had a father figure in your life, never had a bond with your dad or just don't want to face reality that it's 2017 n kids r sexually active at that age."

Boosie continued his rant by calling on parents to be more open with their children about the birds and the bees, instead of crippling them. "It's up to us as parents to have sit downs with our teenagers to learn what they r going through in all aspects of there life," he said. He also threw in some shots at fathers who fails to take care of their children. "Most of you men coming at me don't do shit for your kids smh. U will never understand a bond with a child because your child has no respect for you n your absence in they life n they don't trust you at all... Y'all can never be the daddy I am," he added.

While the rapper did not remove the birthday post from his Instagram account, he did delete the explicit caption, most likely in relation to the public outrage. Sure, kids might be engaging in sexual interaction in their early teens, but it’s undoubtedly still illegal to hire a "bad b***h" (over or under 18) to perform sexual acts on a minor.