Chris Brown Just Couldn't Help Himself After Seeing Rihanna's Crop Over Pics

Rihanna should have the freedom to just be thick, free and fun without the ghosts of exes past coming back to haunt her. But unfortunately one ex, Chris Brown , just couldn't let that happen. The bad gal recently dropped sexy pics from her adventure at the Crop Over festival in Barbados on Instagram and nearly the whole social sphere couldn’t help but gawk over her beauty. CB, in particular, had no problem commenting on his ex-girlfriend's photo with a special pair of emojis.

If you didn't catch Rihanna's pics, you're missing out. The "Work" singer turned heads with a bedazzled two-piece outfit and aqua hair fit for a Bajan queen. After her posts went public, the comments section quickly became a forum for fan reactions. That's when fans noticed a certain someone lurking in the cut. Brown kept it short and sweet, simply posting eye emoji.

But, naturally, Chris Brown didn't receive a warm reaction from the Navy. A number of people quickly lashed out on the R&B crooner demanding that he leave Rih alone.



Brown wasn't the only entertainer who had something to say about Rih's Crop Over photos, however. Pharrell also joined the social media frenzy on Snapchat, posting a video of his commentary while working in the studio. "This is me looking at Rihanna right now. Damn! Damn! Damn," the producer yelled. That's most definitely what a lot of other people were saying.

This isn't the first time Chris has commented on one of Rihanna's pics, and seeing how phenomenal she's been looking lately, it probably won't be the last. But Rihanna's living her best life, so she's probably unbothered by it anyway.