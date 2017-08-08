Drake and Tory Lanez Squashed Their Beef on Stage at OVO Fest

Drake and fellow Canadian Tory Lanez have had their share of feuding, but it seems the war is finally and officially over . During the eighth annual OVO Fest in Toronto, Drizzy invited Lanez to share the stage with him for a joint performance that had the crowd erupting in excitement.



In fan videos taken during the concert, Tory performed his remix of Drake’s VIEWS track, "Controlla." After their performance, Drake addressed his past beef with the up-and-comer, chalking it up to misconceptions. "This guy right here, we had problems with each other, and we hadn't even met each other," the rapper told the crowd. "I met the man, and he's a great guy."

Drake and Tory Lanez's feud dates back to 2015, when Tory took shots at his opponent during a freestyle on Sway in the Morning. Drizzy also returned the heat, throwing in a subtle jab on his 2016 hit "Summer Sixteen." They continued the back and forth all the way up until May 2017, when Champagne Papi shared a pic of the two posing side-by-side on Instagram. According to sources, the two squashed their beef back then, thanks to mutual friends setting up a meeting to stop the "pettiness." It's nice to see their beef has finally come to an end. There's definitely enough room in the Six for both of them.

Drake didn't stop the guest appearances with Tory though. The "Free Smoke" artist also invited Playboi Carti, French Montana, Rae Sremmurd, Migos, and The Weeknd to the stage. Cardi B also surprised fans with a live rendition of her No. 1 track, "Bodak Yellow."

It's safe to say OVO Fest was a win on multiple levels. Check out the video of Drake and Tory Lanez's peace treaty here.