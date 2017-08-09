Jay-Z Says This Is Who Beyoncé Listens to When She's 'Going Through Something'

Kim Burrell faced major backlash after she made hurtful comments toward the LGBT community earlier this year, but she says at least one major person is still a fan of her craft. In a recent interview with Praise 102.5 FM, the songstress suggested that Jay-Z told her Beyoncé always listens to her music when she's going through a tough time.

"I flew out to L.A., and I went to go meet with Jay-Z," Burrell explained. "Jay-Z called me, he says, 'Kim, I always know when Beyoncé is going through something emotional or spiritual because I always hear you. She plays you really loudly through the house.'" To know that the Queen Bey therapeutically listens to your music will undoubtedly make any artist keel over, but what happened next was even more of an out-of-body moment. "So he says, 'This time I need that, Kim. Will you come to LA?'" The conversation reportedly lasted for two hours before she accepted the rapper's offer.

It probably wouldn't surprise the Hive that Beyoncé is an avid listener of gospel. The singer has often referenced the genre as a saving grace, and considering the emotional journey she's gone through in the past, it makes a lot of sense. Although releasing Lemonade — a real-life account of her rocky, roller-coaster marriage with Jigga — probably offered her some closure, it wouldn't be surprising if Bey listened to other gospel artists while she was going through those personal experiences.

But not so fast. Burrell is still seemingly unapologetic about her previous homophobic comments, in which she said homosexuals were "perverted." And while she understands that people are upset with her, she insists that "God hates the sin in you and me." So it'll probably take a lot more than Beyoncé being a fan for others to rally behind Burrell once again.