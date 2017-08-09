Remy Ma Is Not Done With Nicki Minaj Just Yet...

Remy Ma is back at it again with her war against Nicki Minaj . The rapper is set to appear on the upcoming episode of MTV's Wild 'N Out and couldn't help but have the final word over the "No Frauds" rapper.



Just one day ahead of the episode's airing, MTV dropped a sneak peak, showing one scene from the infamous improv series. In the video, Remy and the black squad were playing a quick game of "Rest in Peace," in which contestants are asked to say a eulogy for a random selection of celebs. And of course, to make things particularly interesting, Nicki Minaj's name was one of the first ones to pop up on the tombstone. Comedian Emmanuel Hudson was willing to tackle Nicki's final farewell, but after the crowd roared for Remy, the rapper couldn't help but step up to the mic.

Remy's eulogy was short, sweet and blunt. She simply blurted out the title of her lethal single, "ShETHER," which gained viral attention for its crazy accusations about Nicki sleeping her way to the top. The crowd instantly started to erupt in applause, and Remy's stunt even gained her team one point on the scoreboard.

While the moment was pretty funny, the Nicki and Remy beef has kind of played itself out. Their history dates back to 2007 and has worked its way up the timeline until Feb. 2017, with Nicki's feature on Gucci Mane's "Make Love." But with that being said, Remy originally said she buried Nicki during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show, so it seems only right that she give the last words.

The new episodes of Wild 'N Out is schedule to air Thursday at 10 p.m. Central on MTV. Check out the teaser video here.