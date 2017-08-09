Rihanna Is Truly the G.O.A.T. for Savagely Curving Diplo

Rihanna is easily one of the most sought after artists when it comes to features. The monumental success of DJ Khaled’s "Wild Thoughts" as well as Calvin Harris ’s "This Is What You Came For" are worthy examples of her star power. So, it comes as no surprise that the bad gal is at the top of Diplo 's wishlist for a collaborative effort. That same sentiment, however, may not resonate with RiRi.

In a recent sit down with GQ, the Major Lazer frontman revealed just how difficult it has been to tap the Bajan beauty for one of his records. After she somewhat famously turned down Diplo's smash hit “Lean On,” the DJ described another session with the pop star. “Future played her, like, 700 songs,” he recalled. “It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, ‘Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song.’ So I played her a song. And she was like, ‘This sounds like a reggae song at an airport.’ [laughs] I was like, ‘I'm gonna kill myself.’"

However, the super-producer doesn't seem to be disheartened by the encounter. When asked if he thinks he and RiRi will eventually collab, Diplo's response was a confident one. "I think before we're all done, she'll be on a song of ours," he said. "Hopefully. But if not, I don't really care."

The internet (of course) had a field day with the harsh rejection, so much so that the news reached the ANTI singer herself. Taking to Instagram, Rihanna offered an olive branch to Diplo in a post that seemingly made light of the ordeal. “#DutyFree [laugh emojis] My bad @diplo," RiRi captioned the news clip of the hilarious story. And it appears as though all is not lost in their professional relationship, with Diplo commenting, “We gonna get one tho.”

Would you be here for a Diplo and Rihanna collaboration? Check out the post below.