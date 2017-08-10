Photos Released of Bobby Shmurda as He Approaches 3 Years Behind Bars

Rapper Bobby Shmurda , who first gained national attention for his viral single "Hot N***a," is nearing the three-year mark of his five-year plea deal. And although the Brooklyn native isn't free yet, he appears to be in good health. New photos of the 23-year-old have recently surfaced online, showing a more brolic and scruffy Bobby.



It's a little unclear where or when these pictures were taken, especially since Bobby's attire and the photo background don't exactly match stereotypical prison standards. In the image, the rapper is captured posing in a polo shirt and jeans against a city backdrop that you would usually see at an underground party. Bobby's physical build appears to be more muscular than when he first went in, and his hair has grown from his initial fade.

After photos of Bobby and fellow rapper and GS9 member Rowdy Rebel circulated the internet, Boosie re-posted the image of Bobby on Instagram with some encouraging words. "Free Bobby Bitch. I know you pain my G," Boosie, who served time in the Louisiana State Penitentiary from 2009 to 2014 wrote. "U coming home n it's go be 10x sweeter than the last time. Everything happen for a reason. Freedom will ring soon n when it do, s**t on these mfs who holding they nuts."

Shmurda recently celebrated his 23rd birthday on Aug. 4. It's the second birthday he's had to spend behind bars since he was locked up. The artist quickly skyrocketed to overnight stardom after his debut track, "Hot N***a," became the summer anthem of 2014. The track also peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, which prompted a record deal with Epic Records.

Unfortunately, Bobby's winning streak came to an abrupt stop in Dec. 2014 when the rapper and 14 other members of the New York gang GS9 were arrested for a series of charges. Bobby was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession. Bobby initially posted a $2 million bail, but later accepted a plea deal of five years so that Rowdy Rebel would not have to do life in prison.

Of his conviction, Shmurda previously told XXL, that he was being targeted because of his celebrity status. "They’re just doing this because I’m Bobby Shmurda and this is supposed to be a political case and all types of crazy sh*t," he said during an interview in May 2017. "I want people to pay attention because I want them to say what evidence they have on me. I want them to put it out there because there’s no evidence whatsoever. They don’t have me conspiring to murder nobody, no guns, no fingerprints, none of my DNA is on the guns. This sh*t is crazy,” said Bobby, professing his innocence.

Bobby has served 965 days so far. His lawyer, Alex Spiro, expects that with good behavior, Bobby could be out within three and a half years.