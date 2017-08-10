Brandy Tells Monica to 'Check Her Evil Ass Fans'

Yesterday (Aug. 9) marked what would have been the late Whitney Houston 's 54th birthday. So of course, that meant it was the perfect opportunity for Brandy to remind the world how close she and her idol were. Naturally, things escalated after Brandy declared that Houston passed her the "torch" and seemingly threw shade at Monica . But after backlash, Brandy is back again and she's taking an issue with Monica's relentless fans and the singer's unwillingness to "check" them.

After Brandy posted not one, but three birthday posts in honor of Houston on Instagram, her comments section lit up with fans accusing her of being petty and recharging a feud between the R&B divas. Brandy previously told everyone that she wasn't being spiteful and that she was simply stating how she felt, but after critics continued to badger her and share hateful messages, Brandy decided to take a more vicious approach. "Monica needs to really check her evil ass fans... It's so much stuff I can post about the hateful things they say to me... But I will never have time for that," Brandy wrote under her first birthday post.

The "Missing You" singer also accused fans of always making every action she takes about Monica. "Always thinking something is about her. It's not!!! Never until it was and I was very clear when it was but I did it within my job meaning with my vocals!!! S**t is old," she continued. "Me and Whitney have nothing to do with anyone but the two of us... We made history and I cared more about being with her than I did about anything else. I'm heartbroken that she isn't here and the things I say about her are my true feelings and based on the things she said to me."

In addition to addressing her initial comments about the torch being passed to her, Brandy also seemed to direct the last part of her message to Monica, demanding that she get her "hating ass pigeons and put them in their place. "They're low key Brandy fans anyway... Always lurking and always creating new pages talking to Me. I'm not to be f**ked with today," she added. "Too real to be fake and because this is my idol's birthday, I'm allowed to defend my position in her life and hers in mine. That's what I have to hold on to."

Truthfully, this "war" has been going on long enough. While fans have been rather harsh on social media, suggesting Brandy isn't as talented as she is, the Lady of Soul has often fueled the supposed beef by going back and forth with them. Monica has not responded to any of the headlines or opinions, despite Brandy's demands. Instead, her latest Instagram post is a prayer a friend sent her in preparation for her children's first day of school.

Check out Brandy's entire message on Instagram below.