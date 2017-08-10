Trina Goes Off on 'Wack Ass H*es' on Instagram Live

She really went in.

Published 14 minutes ago

Trina has been rather quiet lately, but she came out of hiding to throw jabs at an up-and-coming Miami rapper by the name of KimBRocMics and show her who really is the baddest in the game.

The "Here We Go" artist initially launched a video rant after she took a problem with KimB alleging that she had a drug problem. Not pleased by the rumor, Trina recorded a video telling Kim not to mess with her.


"If you call me a b***h, make sure you put ‘the baddest’ in front of it," she said in the video. "I see you bum a** b*****s around. I don’t speak on you b*****s. I don’t give a f**k about you hoes. I’m too busy getting money. F**k you talkin’ about? Too busy planning for Trina Day next year. Since I don’t give back — give back that, h*e!" Trina also mentions her philanthropic work, giving back to children in the hospital. “Did you ever give at a toy drive? I ain’t ever see you at a muthaf**kin’ hospital giving toys to the kids, b***h," she added.

KimB also had a lot to say on social media, claiming that she was Trina's "pill man." "This hoe know me personally so if u want war.. Lets go.. I could touch u without u knowing !! But u know that," she tweeted. "She need a new storyline!! Baby we don't believe you....where the real Miami b*****s at!!"

Trina is reportedly rumored to appear on the upcoming Love & Hip Hop: Miami. It doesn't look like the two are going to reach a common ground anytime soon, so maybe she'll address the situation on the show. Watch more of her rant below:

#Pressplay : #Trina going in on #KimBRocsMics on #IGLive !

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Written by Jessica McKinney

(Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

