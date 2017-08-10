Trina Goes Off on 'Wack Ass H*es' on Instagram Live

Trina has been rather quiet lately, but she came out of hiding to throw jabs at an up-and-coming Miami rapper by the name of KimBRocMics and show her who really is the baddest in the game. The "Here We Go" artist initially launched a video rant after she took a problem with KimB alleging that she had a drug problem. Not pleased by the rumor, Trina recorded a video telling Kim not to mess with her.



"If you call me a b***h, make sure you put ‘the baddest’ in front of it," she said in the video. "I see you bum a** b*****s around. I don’t speak on you b*****s. I don’t give a f**k about you hoes. I’m too busy getting money. F**k you talkin’ about? Too busy planning for Trina Day next year. Since I don’t give back — give back that, h*e!" Trina also mentions her philanthropic work, giving back to children in the hospital. “Did you ever give at a toy drive? I ain’t ever see you at a muthaf**kin’ hospital giving toys to the kids, b***h," she added.

Trina said put some respect on it.. pic.twitter.com/4FpKzNq3sg — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 10, 2017

KimB also had a lot to say on social media, claiming that she was Trina's "pill man." "This hoe know me personally so if u want war.. Lets go.. I could touch u without u knowing !! But u know that," she tweeted. "She need a new storyline!! Baby we don't believe you....where the real Miami b*****s at!!"

This hoe know me personally so if u want war.. Lets go.. I could touch u without u knowing !! But u know that!! #Lilhaitibaby #CHE'🏽 — KimBrocMics (@KIMBROCMICS86) August 10, 2017 She need a new storyline!! Baby we don't believe you....where the real miami bitches at!! — KimBrocMics (@KIMBROCMICS86) August 10, 2017 The REAL MIAMI BITCHES DONT FUCK WITH YOU PERRRIIIOOODDDDDD! (RealGirls)🤣🤣🤣🤣 — KimBrocMics (@KIMBROCMICS86) August 10, 2017

Trina is reportedly rumored to appear on the upcoming Love & Hip Hop: Miami. It doesn't look like the two are going to reach a common ground anytime soon, so maybe she'll address the situation on the show. Watch more of her rant below:

#Pressplay : #Trina going in on #KimBRocsMics on #IGLive ! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Written by Jessica McKinney