J. Cole and Bas Fulfill Cancer Patient’s Wish at Recent ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Tour Stop

For many social media users, Twitter is simply an open forum to share thoughts and ideas. But for one teen, the power of a tweet led to him meeting his Dreamville idol, J. Cole. Last month, Robert Griffin shared his request for his son, Colin, to meet the "Neighbors" rapper with the Twitterverse. And, the internet surely didn't disappoint. On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Robert and his son were granted the opportunity to attend Cole's "4 Your Eyez Only" Washington, D.C., tour stop.

@Bas My 11 year old son @ his first concert in 2015.Just diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and all he wants is to meet J Cole.Please help me Bas pic.twitter.com/BuNIpmuzmi — Robert Griffin (@RobertG09031980) July 29, 2017

Earlier this year, the 13-year-old was diagnosed with stage four rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. A GoFundMe page organized by Collin's older brother, Austin, explains that Collin's diagnosis is so rare “that only one person in the U.S. is diagnosed per day." Along with the tweet, Robert included a photo of Collin at his first concert just two years ago smiling alongside Bas and his older brother, and tweeted at Bas directly, seemingly in an attempt to try to get his message to someone on J. Cole's team. Not long after Robert's initial tweet, Bas answered, and Collin’s dream was made into a reality.

Check your DMs champ — Bas (@Bas) July 29, 2017

From there, Bas organized Collin's heartwarming meet and greet with Cole. Collin and the Fayetteville hometown hero talked for an hour or so as the teen shared his love for the rapper's music. “It was just unbelievable,” Robert told FOX 46. The experience he says, “far exceeded anything I could have imagined. Especially for me as a father, to be able to give my son the one thing he wanted.” Collin not only was treated to a J. Cole concert but also received the shoes off of the rapper's feet, which Cole autographed. His father posted a series of photos from the life-changing experience. Take a look below and attempt to not shed a thug tear.

@JColeNC Dreamville truly is a family. They made my sons dream come true tonight.I will never be able to thank you all enough. Much Love! pic.twitter.com/qQEec937PK — Robert Griffin (@RobertG09031980) August 9, 2017

Written by Kai Miller