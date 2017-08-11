Kodak Black Hates Lil Yachty & Lil Uzi Vert

Kodak Black may be considered a new artist, but apparently he isn't a fan of the company he's been grouped with. The rapper recently recorded a video on Instagram Live, in which he shared his disapproval of breakout stars Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert .



In the live video, the rapper attempted to entertain his fans while expressing his opinions about the current state of hip-hop and its new talent. "I don't even listen to Uzi. These n***as d**k in the booty. They confusing the community," the "Tunnel Vision artist declared. He also criticized Lil Yachty for his lackluster penmanship. "I don’t even listen to Yachty. He don't even be dropping no knowledge," he added. While he did admit that he has no interest in their careers whatsoever, he also mentioned that he doesn't want any problems.

Kodak, Lil Uzi and Yachty were all featured on XXL 2016 Freshman cover together. Their names have also been thrown around interchangeably in the discussion about "mumble" rap. Despite the comparisons, Kodak seems to be trying to separate himself from the pack with a series of new single drops. Since his release from prison, the rapper has dropped "Just a Wrap," "Patty Cake" and "Dream Doll" in preparation for his upcoming album, Project Baby 2.

Neither Lil Uzi nor Lil Yachty have responded to Kodak's comments, but they're probably used to the hate at this point. Besides, Yachty is probably still celebrating the 2.5 billion streams of his debut project, Teenage Emotions, which he announced earlier this week.