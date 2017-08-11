Here's Why Pretty Ricky Is Trending on Twitter in 2017

TRL is live in Times Square, and Pretty Ricky is trending on Twitter. No, this isn't the early 2000s, but Pleasure P, Baby Blue, Slick'em, and Spectacular are in fact a group once again, and they are dropping some new tunes for the culture. The newly revived group dropped by The Breakfast Club on Aug. 11 to dish about what they've been up to and what they have coming up.

It's been a decade since fans have last seen the original members of Pretty Ricky together, but a lot of things haven't changed. As for why they chose now to finally reunite, Pleasure P suggested it was just the right time. "I think it was a timing kind of thing. You put so much work into something," Pleasure said. "We got a lot of fans out there who, we left a lot on the table. So let's do one last album, one last tour for the fans, and we'll just put it together to do that."

While the band cracked jokes here and there, they revealed that a few things have changed. Spectacular is now the owner of a company that seeks to help other businesses build their following. And apparently his company is in the top 500 fastest growing companies nationwide. Additionally, a majority of the group seems to have settled down or looking to be a one-woman man, which is far different from their early days. "You see what Usher going through, what Bobby going through. I'm scared of these girls. It ain't like when we was on Scream Tour. Just give me one woman. I'm straight," Pleasure P said. Slick'em, on the other hand, who was casually drinking the entire interview, admitted that he doesn't care and has been making "kids like Bob Marley" for years now.

The group also addressed the rumors that sparked after Pleasure announced his decision to pursue a solo career. Despite headlines that alleged the remaining members were blindsided about Pleasure P's departure, Baby Blue asserts that they knew what was going on from the beginning. "He was real transparent," Baby Blue said. Even so, Pleasure leaving in 2007 left the group without a lead singer, and admittedly put a strain on their relationship. "It was at one point we couldn't be in the room together," Baby Blue added. The tension, he said, had more to do with "the other people involved because they weren't about to have as much control over him like before." And as a result, a lot of outside parties often tried to pit the squad against Pleasure.

But all the drama aside, the group has been working with each other again since 2015. They've previously released their single, "Puddles," two year ago when they announced their plans to return to the music scene. It's been a long while since the group performed for sold out arenas or grinded on the floor, but based on the reactions on Twitter, a lot of fans wouldn't mind hearing "Grind With Me," "On the Hotline" and "Your Body" one last time.