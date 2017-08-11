LOL: There's a Whole Petition to Get Quavo on the National Anthem

LOL: There's a Whole Petition to Get Quavo on the National Anthem

Make it happen, America.

Published 2 hours ago

There's no question that Quavo is currently the most sought-after collaborator in the rap game. The Migos frontman has been featured on a bevy of hits this past year alone, cementing his status as an unmatched hitmaker.

But what if the "T-Shirt" rapper added his golden touch to this country's national anthem? Well, one bold individual is looking to make that notion a reality. Kentucky native Sean Grey has decided to lead the fight in revamping "The Star Spangled Banner" by starting an online petition.


"It's the current year, 2017, and I think the nation should get with the times and feature Quavo on the national anthem," Gray writes on his Change.org petition. "He's a feature on everything else, so why not?"

As it stands, the petition is only 210 signatures away from its attempted goal of 1,000 supporters after gaining traction from a plethora of music publications. Signees have provided multiple reasons as to why they are willing to support Gray's "Bad and Boujee" cause, ranging from "Quavo is daddy" to "F**k Donald Trump."

And, it seems as though the Twitterverse is also here for a new and improved version of the country's anthem. Check out the hilarious tweets below.

Written by Kai Miller

(Photo: Mark Horton/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music