LOL: There's a Whole Petition to Get Quavo on the National Anthem

There's no question that Quavo is currently the most sought-after collaborator in the rap game. The Migos frontman has been featured on a bevy of hits this past year alone, cementing his status as an unmatched hitmaker.
But what if the "T-Shirt" rapper added his golden touch to this country's national anthem? Well, one bold individual is looking to make that notion a reality. Kentucky native Sean Grey has decided to lead the fight in revamping "The Star Spangled Banner" by starting an online petition.
"It's the current year, 2017, and I think the nation should get with the times and feature Quavo on the national anthem," Gray writes on his Change.org petition. "He's a feature on everything else, so why not?"
As it stands, the petition is only 210 signatures away from its attempted goal of 1,000 supporters after gaining traction from a plethora of music publications. Signees have provided multiple reasons as to why they are willing to support Gray's "Bad and Boujee" cause, ranging from "Quavo is daddy" to "F**k Donald Trump."
And, it seems as though the Twitterverse is also here for a new and improved version of the country's anthem. Check out the hilarious tweets below.
They need to redo the national anthem featuring quavo if they really wanna get America lit— Miles Wesley (@MilesWesMusic) August 9, 2017
There's a petition to get Quavo a feature ON THE NATIONAL ANTHEM. America is lit.— Jackson (@J_Krull_) August 11, 2017
Image if Travis Scott and Quavo rewrote the national anthem.— G (@Anomaly42) August 11, 2017
Nahh, Quavo gotta sing the national anthem if ATL go to the super bowl this year..— renna (@JalenRenna) August 11, 2017
Imagine the migos doing the national anthem tho— Baby Bwoy Dai$y (@YOUNGDSOFLY) February 5, 2017
Takeoff : oh say can you see
Quavo : Oh Say
