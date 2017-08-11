Georgia Official Calls for a Criminal Investigation Against R. Kelly

It looks like R. Kelly isn’t as untouchable as he (and many others) may have thought. Only a month after allegations about the R&B singer running a sex cult were revealed, Chairman of Fulton County Georgia John H. Eaves announced that officials will launch a criminal investigation against the crooner.

Eaves released a press statement on Aug. 11, stating that he has received additional information and evidence from the John Creek Police Department, that he believes is all the Fulton County D.A.'s Office "needs to advance a criminal investigation of the well-known allegations." The statement also asks that the D.A. office "follow every lead — no matter where it leads or who it implicates, and bring those persons to swift justice." "No one should be above the law, because of their income or their zip code. And we will not allow our young girls and young women to be preyed upon by predators or anyone who aims to brainwash and strip them of their human dignity and their right to be free," he added.

In case you haven't been keeping up with the dark and twisted life of R&B's icon, BuzzFeed News published a tell-all story alleging Kelly of keeping more than six women "against their will" in his two guest homes in both Georgia and Chicago. The story claims Kelly dictates what the women eat, when they sleep and how they engage in sexual situations with him. Parents of two of the women – namely Jocelyn Savage's father – have been very vocal about their desire to reunite with their children.

Kelly has adamantly denied the allegations however, suggesting the rumors are a "bunch of crap." The singer's lawyer, Linda Mensch, previously issued a statement saying that they would be working "diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

Despite fans' immediate defense of Kelly, the singer has recently endured a number of setbacks. Just before authorities announced their criminal investigation, several shows on Kelly's After Party tour were canceled. It goes to show, that what comes around, goes around, at one time or another. It is unclear if Chicago police will follow Georgia's lead in launching an investigation as well. R. Kelly has not responded to the new reports.

Watch the press conference held today below: