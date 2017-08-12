Bruno Mars Makes A $1 Million Donation To Victims Of Flint Water Crisis

Bruno Mars stunned the audience in Auburn Hills, Michigan as he announced to his sold-out crowd that he’s donating $1 million from the show to provide aid to the victims of the Flint water crisis.

"I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause," the Hawaiian-born singer said via a statement. "Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."

The funds from the donation were directed from Mars and Live Nation to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint, which is currently addressing the aftermath of the water crisis. Aside from providing clean water, people affected by the crisis still need treatment.

Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic World Tour” kicked off its North American leg in Las Vegas following a three-month European excursion.

If you’d like to make a donation to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint, visit cfgf.org.