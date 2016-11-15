Update: 'Ape in Heels,' West Virginia Official Who Targeted Michelle Obama in Racist Post Finally Fired for Good

Update December 28:

Pamela Taylor has now been officially let go for good. The former director of a Clay County, West Virginia, nonprofit group will have to find new employment after the state reviewed its contracts with the nonprofit.

Governor Earl Ray Tomblin's office says the state had secured an agreement under which the Appalachian Area Agency on Aging will manage her now-former department for six months. According to the governor's office the state needs to be ensured that anti-discrimination policies are followed, which required Taylor's removal.

Originally, West Virginia bureau’s commissioner, Robert Roswall, issued a warning to the agency that states that any discrimination from staff would jeopardize their state and federal funding. Pamela Taylor has yet to publicly comment on the new developments.

Update December 12:

Pamela Taylor, the former director of a Clay County nonprofit group who was terminated after calling first lady Michelle Obama an "ape in heels," will return to her job at the end of the month, according to a letter from the agency’s acting director.

According to the letter from Leslie McGlothin to the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, Taylor is scheduled to return to work at the Clay County Development Corp. on Friday, Dec. 23, reported the Charleston Gazette.

However, West Virginia bureau’s commissioner, Robert Roswall, issued a warning to the agency that states that any discrimination from staff would jeopardize their state and federal funding.