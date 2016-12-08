Watch: President Barack Obama's "Daily Show" Interview Will Be Simulcast on BET

The host of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” just announced that President Barack Obama is set to make his first appearance on the Comedy Central show. Scheduled for Monday (December 12), the interview will air simultaneously on BET and MTV.

Noah has been in the news this week, addressing the fallout of his interview with conservative pundit Tomi Lahren. The duo will sit down at the White House for what a press release describes as an “in-depth” interview. The announcement came at the very end of today’s (December 8) episode of the show. “Big announcement. On Monday night at 11, President Obama will be in the White House,” he said to audience laughter. “Oh, wait. And I will be talking to him, in the White House!””

Though one is a comedian and the other is the leader of the free world, Noah and Obama’s lives intersect at a key point: their heritage. Both have written about the impact of their parents’ interracial unions. Obama’s “Dreams From My Father” detailed how his black, Kenyan-born father and white, Kansas-bred mother shaped him. And Noah’s new “Born a Crime” tells the story of his childhood in the shadow of apartheid, which found his birth to a white Swiss father and black Xhosa mother literally illegal. While it’s Noah’s first time interviewing a sitting president for the show, he previously sat down with former President Bill Clinton and former Republican presidential candidate—and President-elect Donald Trump’s current pick to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development—Dr. Ben Carson. Watch Noah interview POTUS on December 12 at 11 p.m. on BET.