Details: Two Dozen Slam CNN, TBS, Time Warner With Racial Discrimination Class Action Suit

CNN and TBS are facing a proposed class action lawsuit after plaintiffs claim they have been racially discriminated against.

A new court filing alleges that Turner held back the careers of African Americans over the last few decades, which has led to one former assistant being fired. Nearly two dozen current and former employees of the two companies say there is a systematic problem with “discriminatory practices being implemented throughout all of Turner’s Networks,” according to the complaint filed earlier this week.

The complaint states statistics showing how black employees at Turner are promoted much slower and at a lower rate than whites. David Meachum, who filed the complaint, told the website Law Newz, that the stats they used were gathered by Turner themselves during an internal study.