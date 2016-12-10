Watch: Cops Violently Arrest Double Amputee As She's Lying On The Ground After Falling From Wheelchair

Very disturbing video shows police arresting a double amputee after she fell out of her wheelchair.

Mary Brown, who has been amputated from the knee down, is heard crying for help in the footage while Miami-Dade Police attempt to put handcuffs on her. “Stop hurting me,” she yells out.

Eventually Brown would fall to the ground after police let her go while putting the handcuffs on her. “Would you get me up off this ground?” she subsequently asks.

The very hard-to-watch video was captured by a concerned bystander. The cops were called to the gas station after Brown refused to leave the premises after being asked to do so.